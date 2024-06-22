APWWS lauds GoAP’s step  for women’s safety

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s recent pledge that the government would introduce ‘pink patrolling’ with advanced PCR vehicles dedicated to enhancing women’s safety as part of the ongoing measures to ensure women’s safety and gender equality.

In a press release the APWWS on Friday said that “this commitment brings positive hope to the women of the state,” and added that “this initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring a secure environment for women across the state.”

“We have high expectations that this will lead to tangible improvements in women’s safety and wellbeing,” it said.

The APWWS said it is optimistic that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of women and children “by implementing more such progressive measures and bringing significant positive changes in their lives.”