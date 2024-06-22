APYC demands probe of NTA; ABVP stages protest

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: Joining the All India Congress Committee, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded a thorough investigation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) vis-à-vis the NEET-UG.

In a press release the APYC on Friday also demanded “immediate ban of the NTA,” and “immediate cancellation of the NEET.”

It also demanded that the union education minister resign on moral grounds.

“The NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG, is facing serious allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities, and the BJP leaders of the state, who named themselves ‘chowkidar’, are silent on the issue.

“They’ve forgotten their chowkidari and papers are sold or leaked. They too need to ponder on this issue,as the matter relates to each and every family of the state who are dreaming of their children, kith and kin becoming doctors and officers,” the release stated.

“The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is also not free from such malpractices. One cannot forget the traumatic episode of the APPSC fiasco-2023,which is yet to see a concrete solution to prevent such irregularities in near future,” it said, adding that “every recruitment examination, one after another, is marred with controversies.”

“In fact, dedicated and deserving aspirants have lost confidence in the so-called recruitment examinations,as such irregularities undermine the credibility of the examination process and jeopardise the future of countless dedicated students/aspirants,” the APYC said.

“Undoubtedly, the double-engine governments have proven to be two sides of the same coin, as both have failed to curb paper leaks and other malpractices,” it added.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Pasighat (E/Siang) against the NTA over the UGC-NET issue, and vehemently condemned it “for failure in maintaining the integrity of such examinations.”

The ABVP demanded “immediate CBI inquiry into paper leak by the NTA in NET 2024,” besides prompt action against those involved in the issue and resignation of the NTA chairperson.

“It is no more a competent organisation to organise such precious examinations in the country,” state ABVP secretary Tatlom Tayeng said.

The Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) also held a peaceful protest at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here, demanding re-conduct of the NEET-UG.

It also demanded resignation of the union education minister and a complete ban on the NTA.

“The NEET paper leak is a grave injustice to our aspiring medical students, and it highlights the severe lapses and corruption within the current examination system. We demand immediate corrective actions to ensure fairness and integrity in the examination process,” state NSUI vice president KT Apang said.