Uphold APPSC’s mandate: Guv

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik advised the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to uphold the mandate of the commission “and ensure integrity and merit in every action.”

During a meeting with APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and its members Koj Tari, Rosy Taba and Jalash Pertin at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, Parnaik also asked them to expedite the process of conducting the competitive examinations.

The APPSC chairman briefed the governor on the initiatives of the commission and the way forward.The team also submitted a ‘special report’ on the commission.

APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal was also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)