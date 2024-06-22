Motorcycle ride held to mark golden jubilee Dree festival

ZIRO, 21 Jun: A Bullet motorcycle ride was organised by the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (GJCCDFC) 2024, in collaboration with the Central Dree Festival Celebration, Ziro and the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), as part of the golden jubilee Dree festival here on Friday.

Ride coordinator and IPR secretary of GJCCDFC 2024, Nending Ommo informed that “the ride spanned from Itanagar to Ziro and back with the goodwill message of 50 glorious years of festivity, brotherhood, and communal harmony.”

The ride was earlier flagged off from the Padi Yubbey Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli by Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra and CDFC chairman Nani T ani, in the presence of guest Millo Bakhang, Tanii Supung Dukung general secretary Taku Chatung, CDFC Ziro general secretary Tage Taki and others,during the opening ceremony of the football tournament.

Traversing the seven Apatani villages of the Ziro valley, the ride culminated at the Dree ground in Papu Nallah.

GJCCDFC general secretary Hano Takka informed that “about 30 members of the ABC, including 10 local riders, participated in the ride.”