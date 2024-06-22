MDP for DTOs concludes

TAWANG, 21 Jun: The three-day management development programme (MDP) for the district tourism officers (DTO) of the state concluded on Thursday, with field visits to Bumla, Shungetsar Lake and Lungrola Point in Tawang district.

The DTOs interacted with the Indian Army personnel to understand and experience firsthand border tourism, which is becoming an increasing trend in Arunachal Pradesh. The officers also studied the USP of the newly opened tourist site, Lungrola Point.

The valedictory function of the programme was organised at a hotel in Tawang, where IIM Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis Head Dr Sanjeev Ningombam expressed hope that “other departments will also initiate similar kind of capacity building for their state- and district-level officers.”

“IIM Shillong is committed to render capacity-building training to other departments of the state, as well,” he added.

The three-day programme was organised by the IIM Shillong’s satellite centre in Tawang. (DIPRO)