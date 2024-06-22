NCPCR takes serious note of engaging children as domestic help

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has taken serious note of the issue of employing children as domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh, and urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter on priority.

On Friday, the NCPCR chairperson reviewed the measures taken for protection of child rights in the state during an interdepartmental meeting here.

Kanoongo directed all the stakeholder departments to ensure that laws, policies and programmes applicable for protection of child rights are implemented properly. He also asked the departments to “ensure that the divyangjan children are not deprived of their rights, for which,” he said, “a coordinated action is required among the departments like the SJETA, education and health.”

Earlier, department-wise presentations were made before the NCPCR chairperson on the steps and measures taken for protection of child rights in the state.

The meeting was attended by NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya and its members, and officers of the education, labour & employment, urban development, home, social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs, health & family welfare, information technology, panchayati raj, and rural development departments.

The meeting was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the women & child development department (DIPRO)