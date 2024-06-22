Farmers concerned over delay in loans payment

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Jun: Rural farmers and commercial horticulturists of Ruksin block in East Siang district have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in disbursement of loans under the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Aatmanirbhar Plantation Scheme (ANPS).

The farmers (beneficiaries) of Ruksin block have lamented that the inordinate delay in disbursing the loans is causing inconvenience to them to start cultivation and plantation activities this rainy season.

It is learnt that the district agriculture office in Pasighat last month forwarded the approved beneficiaries for the 2023-’24 period to the branch managers of different financial banks in the district for early sanctioning.

Taking serious note of the farmers’ grievances, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh has moved the managers of different financial banks in Ruksin and urged them to expedite the processes of disbursement of the loans.

When asked, the Ruksin SBI branch manager said that the authority has already sanctioned around 100 ANKY/ANPS loans, and that “documentation is under process.”

The manager informed that “disbursement of the loan amounts as per approval will be made after documentation and opening of loan accounts are completed.”