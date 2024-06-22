Retd eco & stat dir Duyu Pussang’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The officers and staff of the economics & statistics directorate mourned the demise of retired economics & statistics director Duyu Pussang, who breathed his last on 15 June.

In a condolence meeting here on Friday, they observed one minute’s silence as a mark of respect for late Pussang and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Pussang was regarded as one of the ablest officers of the department. During his service career he was found to be very sincere and dedicated towards his duties,” the department said.

He had retired from service in 2012.

Pussang is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.