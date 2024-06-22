CDFC badminton: Tanyang and Punya win men’s and women’s open singles titles

ZIRO, 21 Jun: Dani Tanyang and Khoda Punya won the men’s and the women’s open singles title, respectively, of the badminton tournament conducted by the Central Dree Festival Committee (CDFC) here in Lower Subansiri district.

Michi Buker and Gyati Biinya were the runner-up in the men’s and the women’s singles, respectively.

The pair of Dani Tanyang and Duyu Tubin won the men’s doubles title, defeating the duo of Tage Khoda and Kime Takar in the final.

Khoda Punya and Dani Diilyang won the women’s doubles title, beating Gyati Biinya and Michi Chimi in the final.

In the veteran men’s single, Michi Buker was the winner and Tailang Tatung the runner-up, while in doubles, Michi Buker and Tailang Tatung were the winners and Mihin Tapin and Nani Nobin the runners-up.

In the super-veteran men’s single, Bamin Laji was the winner and Hibu Bath the runner-up.

Gyati Kacho and Bamin Laji won the super-veteran men’s doubles title, defeating the duo of Dr Subu Habung and Hibu Dante in the final.

Gyati Biinya won the U-13 girls’ singles title, beating Racho Byantu in the final, while Pura Diibo won the U-13 boys’ singles title, beating Pura Sancha in the final.

Sub-divisional Officer Kalyani Namchoom, who distributed the prizes to the winners and the runners-up here on Thursday, described Ziro as the hub of sports and tourism.

“Ziro is no doubt the hub of tourism and sports, and I must admire and appreciate the Apatani people for being so passionate, particularly about sports,” Namchoom said.

She said that sports is keenly promoted and participated in large numbers in the western belt,unlike in the eastern belt of the state.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum informed that the district administration “pooled in lots of effort and resources in construction and upkeep of the three-court indoor stadium in Hapoli for badminton lovers of the district.”

“I am glad that the facility provided by the government is put to good use and utilised optimally by badminton lovers,” the DPO said.

CDFC chairman Nani Tani declared that the badminton tournament would be kept as an “annual calendar event” by the CFDC, Ziro henceforth.

“It is so heartening to see our young boys and girls playing beautiful badminton, and I see no reason why the event should not be kept as an annual calendar event,” the CDFC chairman said.

Chief referee of the tournament Koj Tajang informed that 87 players participated in the three-day tournament.

CDFC games & sports secretary Tage Kano Jr and CDFC assistant general secretary Tage Laling also spoke. (DIPRO)