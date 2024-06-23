Police solve blind murder case with arrest of accused

NIRJULI, 22 Jun: The Nirjuli police have solved a six-month-old blind murder case with the arrest of the accused, Deep Perme (31), who surrendered before the joint magistrate first class (JMFC) in Yupia on 20 June.

On 14 December, 2023, a woman, Nangram Menia Sangha (35), from Kurung Kumey district was brutally killed by strangulation in her rented room in Nirjuli by an unknown person.

In a press release, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo on Saturday informed that, during police investigation, CCTV footages from the neighbours revealed an unknown suspect leaving the deceased’s room.

“Further investigation at the crime scene led to the discovery of a torn mobile box, suspected to have been purchased by the deceased.

Technical analysis revealed that the mobile was registered under the deceased’s name, and its IMEI indicated frequent contact with a specific number. This contact number was traced to Deep Perme, s/o Naranath Perme, from Garakhiya village, PS Ghilamora, Lakhimpur (Assam).”

“Technical analysis further confirmed the presence of Deep Perme at the deceased’s location in Nirjuli at the time of her death, making him the prime suspect in the case. Further verification from local sources confirmed the identity and mobile number of the prime suspect. However, by then, he had already fled to Andhra Pradesh.”

“On 11 January, 2024, a police team comprising SIs Sang Lida and Tasso Tadi, along with Head Constable SK Jha conducted raids in Andhra Pradesh with the local police’s help. However, the suspect evaded arrest and fled to an unknown location. Subsequently, over the last six months, multiple raids were conducted at his home and in other states with the help of the local police, which forced the prime suspect to keep moving. Eventually, he surrendered before the JMFC Yupia on 20 June,” the SP informed.

“Accordingly, the police arrested Deep Perme on 20 June. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had known the victim for a long time. He had come to Nirjuli on 12 December, 2023 from his workplace in Andhra Pradesh and met the deceased. Again, on the morning of 14 December, 2023, they argued and fought over their personal lives and business-related matter, which resulted in the strangulation of the deceased in her rented room.

“After the incident, he clandestinely left the state to avoid police arrest and hid in Andhra Pradesh. Due to police searches in his location in Andhra Pradesh, he kept changing his location from one place to another, moving from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Assam.

“However, due to constant police searches, he could no longer hide in a safe place, so he decided to surrender before the JMFC Yupia on 20 June,” the release informed.

The investigation and raids were conducted by aNirjuli police team comprising Inspector Tadu Hassang, the then Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam, the Nirjuli PS OC, SIs Sang Lida, Tasso Tadi and Vivek Linggi, and others, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang.