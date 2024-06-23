CSS, GoAP schemes discussed

JANG, 22 Jun: The status of the ongoing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and state government schemes were reviewed during a meeting of the Sub-District Level Monitoring Committee here in Tawang district on Friday.

The saturation of the sustainable development goals was also discussed during the meeting, chaired by Jang SDO Hakraso Kri, who stressed on the need for monitoring the schemes by the officials and the departments concerned to assess the status of the projects “for transparency and better accountability among the multiple stakeholders.”

He asked the project implementing agencies to “avoid duplicity and overlapping of same nature of developmental projects,” and added that “malpractices while executing the developmental projects shall not be tolerated.”

The ADC also asked the executing departments to ensure on-time completion and submission of reports to the funding agencies.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, who attended the meeting, also stressed on “on-time completion of developmental projects without compromising the quality and without deviations, to ensure sustainable development of the area.”

The HoDs of the subdivision and officials of the implementing departments delivered presentations on the status of the projects. (DIPRO)