Mahindra launches XUV700-AX5 variant at Iconic Automobiles

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday launched its new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant of the XUV700 at a starting price of Rs 16.89 lakhs (ex-showroom) at Iconic Automobiles here.

The AX5 Select variant offers an impressive lineup of features, including a sky roof, dual 26.03 cm HD super screen, push-button start/stop, and a roomy 7-seater configuration.

These features, typically associated with higher-end models, make the AX5 Select an excellent choice for customers looking for luxury at a more affordable price point. It’s designed for those who aspire to own a luxury vehicle without stretching their budget.

The AX5 Select variant represents an unparalleled blend of luxury, performance, and affordability, making it the perfect choice for the next generation of achievers.

The key features of AX5 S include SkyroofTM, dual HD 26.03 cm infotainment and 26.03 cm digital cluster screens, in-built navigation with native maps, Adrenox with 75+ connected features, personalised greeting and safety alerts, Amazon Alexa built-in, push button start, wireless android autoTM, wireless pple CarPlay compatibility, AdrenoX Connect with 1-year free subscription, 6 speakers with sound staging, 3rd row AC, 2nd row seat with armrest and cup holder, 2nd row 60:40 one-touch tumble, flexible boot space (3rd row 50:50 split with recline), LED DRL, 2nd row map lamps, tilt adjustable steering, speed sensitive door locks, centre arm rest with storage, bottle holder in all doors, adjustable headrest for all 4 window seats, Follow me Home headlamps, roof lamp for 1st and 2nd row, micro hybrid technology, ISOFIX, electrically adjustable ORVMs, arrow-head LED tail lamps, and full-sized wheel covers.

Bookings for the XUV700-AX5 are opened both online and at Mahindra’s dealership M/s Iconic Automobiles.