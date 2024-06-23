MLA promises development, cultural preservation

[ Prem Chetry ]

SHERGAON, 22 Jun: Local MLA Tseten Chombay on Saturday assured the people here in West Kameng district that essential infrastructure will be developed and the local culture preserved.

The MLA, who was on a tour of his constituency, visited the primary health centre (PHC) here, and said that the PHC would be developed with new buildings and

other requirements, and instructed the department concerned to “prepare a detailed project report for early sanction.”

“An ambulance will be allocated for the PHC at the earliest for patients to overcome medical emergencies,” he added.

Later, Chombay attended the Pridochepchi festival at the lower gonpa here, and reiterated his commitment,saying, “Promotion and preservation of cultural traditions need support by developing requisite infrastructure, for which I shall work out.”

“Further, cultural activities boost the tourism sector, so all-round development is essential,” he said.

Expressing his dedication to serve the people, he congratulated Shergaon on winning the rural tourism award, and commended the youths for becoming enterprising in the tourism sector. He assured them that he would provide every possible help in promoting tourism in his constituency.

The MLA was accompanied by former chief minister PK Thungon, former speaker TN Thongdok, PCCF (HoFF) P Subramanyam, Rupa ADC Lobsang Tseten, and others.