APEDA pitches for E-mobility, organises awareness workshop

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) convened an awareness workshop on E-mobility in the wake of unabated climate change in order to accelerate E-mobility in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to Net Zero Emission, according to a press statement.

The awareness workshop was convened with main thrust and emphasis on reducing vehicular pollutants and thereby mitigating climate

change, informed APEDA joint director Asi Linggi.

Hyundai team, Tata Motors team and Neo Ecoventure demonstrated their electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations to the participants to have hands on experiment with the chargers.

Rajib Das, resource person from M/S INVENCO EWS Solutions presented a powerpoint on types of EV chargers, explained the advantages of adopting E-vehicles by projecting comparison between the IC vehicles and E-vehicles.

OJA Hyundai from Guwahati showcased their electric vehicle IONIQ5 having various latest features. With the battery capacity of 72.6 Kwh, this vehicle travelled from Guwahati to Namsai and from Namsai to Itanagar having range of 631 km.

The department informed that state transport department is inducting 10 E-buses soon in compliance with Pakke Declaration.

All the govt. offices should start adopting E-mobility for office conveyances keeping in view the operating cost of E- vehicles being in paisa per km where as operating cost of IC cars being in between Rs. 2-5 per Km, read a press statement.

The stakeholder departments from state transport department, state transport services department, department of power, town planning, UD and housing department, ULB, PWD, IMC, NEEPCO (Pare Project), Indian oil Corporation Ltd (Doimukh), urban affairs department and IPR took part in the awareness workshop.

The awareness workshop on E- Mobility was organized in collaboration with M/s INVENCO EWS Solutions.