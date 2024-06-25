Over 9,000 kgs of legacy waste removed from Yagamso

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Over 9,000 kgs of legacy waste was removed from the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso River during a cleaning drive here on Monday.

The drive was organized by Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in collaboration with the Capital Complex district administration, following Sunday’s intense flash floods that ravaged Itanagar and adjoining areas.

Besides the volunteers of the YMCR, members of Miss Arunachal, including reigning runner-ups Taba Anya and Adam Wangsu, AAPSU’s women’s cell led by president Ponung Darang, representatives from All Aka Students Union and No 1 Yaariyan, also joined the cleaning drive.

The AAPSU’s women’s cell emphasized the need for stricter regulations to prevent encroachment on natural waterways, like streams and rivers. Stating that many rain-related disasters are preventable, Darang urged the community to prioritize environmental responsibility.

The Miss Arunachal team appealed to the local public to practice greater environmental awareness, urging them to stop dumping waste into the river. They also advised residents living close to the river to remain vigilant during the monsoon season.