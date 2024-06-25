CM expresses concern over sluggish progress of NH-415

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed serious concern over the sluggish progress of the work on the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli stretch of NH-415 under Package B.

Highlighting the inconvenience caused to the commuters due to the slow progress of the work, the Chief Minister directed the highway officials to expedite the work without compromising on quality.

“The delay is causing immense harassment to the public,” Khandu said, adding that timely completion of infrastructure is crucial for the benefit of the citizens and the state’s development.

In a review meeting on Monday, Khandu also took stock of the damages caused to the highway between Itanagar-Naharlagun and

other damages in the state capital due to heavy rains on Sunday.

He instructed the departments concerned to immediately undertake repair works especially, on the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any disruption to people’s routines.

Advisor to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering, principal secretary Kaling Tayeng and top PWD highway officials were present in the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)