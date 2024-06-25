KVK event on intercropping

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Kameng organized a one day training programme on importance of intercropping and extraction of fibre at Koto village on Monday.

Horticulture specialist explained the importance and goal of intercropping and methods to choose perfect companion crops for better utilization of resources.

KVK community science specialist equipped the participants with necessary skills and knowledge to engage in banana fibre extraction. A total of thirty farmers attended the programme.