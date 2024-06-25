Orgs to distribute library book kits in East Kameng

SEPPA, 24 Jun: The East Kameng district administration alongside Adhyayan Foundation, in collaboration with Great Eastern CSR, announced the distribution of library book kits to government schools in East Kameng.

These kits include over 90 storybooks tailored for students in grades 1, 2 and 3, aiming to enhance educational resources and foster a love for reading and lifelong learning among primary-grade students.

Seppa ADC Himanshu Nigam highlighted the crucial role of local teachers in advancing education within East Kameng and underscored the value of community involvement in the educational sector.

Seppa BEO Asing Lamgu emphasized on the significance of fostering reading habits. (DIPRO)