MLA says will revitalize Dirang village for tourism

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 11 Jul: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering on Friday announced that he would take steps to revitalize Dirang village to promote its cultural and historical significance.

“Dirang village is one of the largest inhabited villages in the district. It is home to the 400-year-old Dirang Dzong, a 300-400-year-old oak tree, traditional Monpa-style houses, and Himalayan streams and rivulets,” he said during a meeting here in West Kameng district.

He highlighted that the village is unique not only for its cultural and religious significance but also for its strategic location, which serves as a gateway to Tawang. The village’s monasteries, in particular, need revitalization to preserve their traditional charm and sanctity. To enhance tourism, 6-7 bridges with traditional designs will be constructed across the village river, providing amusement and leisure for visitors and tourists.

“A walk through the centuries-old dzong will offer tourists a classic experience. It will also encourage our people to develop entrepreneurial skills to boost rural and sustainable tourism,” Tsering added.

Alongside the dzong, other significant structures, including religious and cultural monuments, will be restored to revive the region’s traditional architecture.

The local legislator’s objective is to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, promote tourism, and stimulate the local economy. These efforts are expected to bring new opportunities and growth to the area, empowering the local community while highlighting the region’s historical significance.