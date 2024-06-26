AEDMA apprises IPR min of issues

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: A delegation of the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA), led by its Vice President Jack Tayeng and General Secretary Sangge Droma, called on Information & Public Relations (IPR) Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Tayeng underscored “the crucial role digital media play in disseminating information and raising awareness within society,” and highlighted the AEDMA’s “potential collaboration with the IPR department to ensure that government schemes and policies reach the un-reached.”

“A significant number of people miss out on government benefits due to lack of proper information,” he said, and emphasised the AEDMA’s role as “a bridge between society and the government, facilitating public welfare in the digital age.”

Droma briefed the minister on the challenges faced by the digital media houses, particularly the lack of systematic revenue generation. She informed that,”while the AEDMA not only runs media houses but also provides jobs to many youths, the absence of proper revenue sometimes hampers its ability to offer necessary services.”

Submitting a representation to the minister, Dromarequested him to “ensure the implementation of advertisement policies, proper empanelment of media houses as per established norms, and other necessary measures to support the industry.”

Dukam assured the delegation of his “full support for the growth of media houses,” and informed that “a board will soon be created for proper empanelment of media houses, in consultation with related officials and AEDMA members.”

He requested the media organisations to “act as watchdogs of society and disseminate genuine and unbiased information.”

The delegation also included AEDMA convener Yasum Sonam, auditor Shambo Flago, members Nipjyoti Kalita, Sandeep Kumar and Bittu Borah, and office secretary Agam Dui.