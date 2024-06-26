MLA accords priority to quality education

TEZU, 25 Jun: MLA Dr Mohesh Chai said that his first priority is to bring positive changes in the education system to ensure quality education in Lohit district.

Addressing a district-level monitoring committee meeting with all heads of schools of the district here, Dr Chai said that he would provide all necessary help to ensure that the education scenario of the district improves.

He asked the DDSE to “prepare data of Classes 10 and 12 pass percentage and other data related to educational scenario, which will help in preparation of proper and targeted planning.”

He informed that he would be visiting all the schools in phases to obtain firsthand information about the requirements of the schools and the problems being faced by them.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh requested all the principals and the headmasters to ensure that all the compartmental students clear their examination, “so that they don’t fall into the category of dropouts.”

“We will try to have 100 per cent result and we should endeavour our best to provide quality education to the children,” the DC said, and added that “teachers should be rationalised, so that all schools have the required number of teachers.”

DDSE Tumngam Nyodu delivered a presentation on all the schemes that have been implemented by the department. In her presentation, she showed that the AISSE and AISSCE examination results improved in 2024 in comparison to 2023.

The DDSE also spoke on the need to augment human resource and infrastructure in various schools.

The meeting was attended by all heads of schools, the DPC, BEOs, BRCs, CRCs, and others. (DIPRO)