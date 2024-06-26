3D dental printing trg underway

NIRJULI, 25 Jun: A weeklong ‘centralised training programme on 3D printing’ for master trainers and dentists, being organised by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), in association with Guwahati-based Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, got underway at the NERIST here on Monday.

The programme is designed by “the 3D Printing Centre of Excellence – a pioneering project initiated by PM-DevINE,” the institute informed in a release.

Addressing the inaugural function, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S said that “the launch of this lab underscores a major leap forward in the integration of digital technologies in healthcare, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of dental treatments for the local population.”

The programme, which is being attended by 18 doctors from various government hospitals and colleges from all northeastern states, “stands as the first of its kind in the NE region, promising significant benefits for dental patients in the area,” the release said.

“The new digital lab boasts cutting-edge armentariums in dentistry, including intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software, and advanced 3D printing machines. This facility is equipped to handle comprehensive dental prosthesis tasks, including the creation of complete dentures, heralding a new era of precision and efficiency in dental care for the region,” it said.

The programme also includes a dental camp for the residents of nearby areas, to be organised this week, the release added.

The inaugural function was attended also by NERIST Students’ Affairs Dean Prof PR Gajurel, and STPI Deputy Director Paragjoyti Baruah.

The inaugural session featured lectures by Dr Hari S Prabhu from Formlabs, Pratim from Imaginarium, and expert trainers from Medit and Exocad, Alam and Viswajith, it said.