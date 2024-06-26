MLA visits worksites, offices

[ Prem Chetry ]

SHERGAON, 25 Jun: Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay on Tuesday visited several worksites and offices in Shergaon subdivision in West Kameng district where various infrastructure projects are under construction.

When asked, he said, “Being a public representative, it is my duty to see all those infrastructures which are being executed and schemes that need to be implemented in my constituency.”

“Shergaon has huge potentialities in terms of tourism as well as agriculture and horticulture. Along with technologies, new strategies are to be applied for the development of the region and its people,” Chombay added.

The legislator, accompanied by Rupa ZPM Karma Dorjee Thongdok, Kalaktang ZPM Tashi Wangchu, PWD EE Bhupen Tadar, Shergaon CO Anjali Siga, RWD AE Lokam Loyi, senior leaders from Kalaktang, PRI members, and youth leaders, visited the Shergaon circle office and several construction sites, including the PWD tourist lodge, the RWD circuit house, the indoor sporting club, and the state horticulture farm.

The MLA pledged to provide funds for the development of Shergaon, and said that he has “high vision for Shergaon, recognising its exceptional beauty and significant tourism potential.”