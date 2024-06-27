Addressing escalating substance abuse crisis in Arunachal

[ Anupam Rohit ]

On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the serene state of Arunachal Pradesh faces a stark and growing menace: substance abuse.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, this northeastern Indian state is now battling an alarming increase in drug addiction. This escalating crisis poses severe threats to its social and economic stability, making it essential to address the issue comprehensively. This article aims to highlight the rise in addiction, its associated health risks, such as viral hepatitis and HIV, and the critical need for awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

The rising tide of addiction

Recent years have seen a disturbing rise in substance abuse in Arunachal. The state, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, is now facing a grim reality as more of its youths fall prey to drug addiction. A combination of factors, including unemployment, peer pressure, and easy access to narcotics, has exacerbated the problem. Reports indicate that substances such as heroin, opium, and synthetic drugs are increasingly being abused, leading to a surge in addiction cases.

Health consequences

The ramifications of this crisis extend beyond addiction, with significant public health concerns emerging. Intravenous drug use is a predominant mode of drug consumption, which has led to a sharp increase in cases of viral hepatitis and HIV. Shared needles and inadequate access to healthcare facilities are major contributors to the spread of these infections.

Viral hepatitis

Hepatitis B and C, both blood-borne infections, are rampant among drug users. The lack of awareness and preventive measures has resulted in a higher prevalence of these diseases, leading to chronic liver conditions and even liver cancer in severe cases.

HIV/AIDS

The nexus between drug abuse and the spread of HIV is well-documented. Arunachal has seen a concerning rise in HIV infections, primarily due to unsafe injecting practices. This not only affects the individuals but also poses a broader public health risk.

Role of education

To address this multifaceted crisis, a robust strategy focusing on prevention and awareness is crucial. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, must play a pivotal role in this endeavour. Integrating comprehensive substance abuse awareness programmes into the curriculum can equip young individuals with the knowledge and resilience needed to resist the lure of drugs.

Awareness campaigns

Schools and colleges should conduct regular workshops and seminars that educate students about the dangers of drug abuse and its long-term impacts on health and life prospects. These programmes should also include information on how to seek help and support.

Life skills education

Incorporating life skills education can empower students to make informed decisions and handle peer pressure effectively. Teaching coping mechanisms and stress management techniques can reduce the likelihood of turning to drugs as a solution.

Community involvement

Engaging parents, teachers and community leaders in awareness efforts can create a supportive environment that discourages drug use. Community-based programmes can reinforce the messages delivered in schools and provide a network of support for at-risk individuals.

Conclusion

As Arunachal confronts the rising menace of substance abuse, a concerted effort involving education, community support, and healthcare interventions is essential. On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let us reaffirm our commitment to combating this crisis through awareness, education, and proactive health measures.

Only through a united and informed approach can we hope to secure a healthier, drug-free future for the youths of Arunachal. (The writer is project head, Recovery Wellness Society, Guwahati, Assam)