Darang accords priority to improve water supply, road network

PASIGHAT, 26 Jun: Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang said that his priorities are to bring positive changes in the health and education sectors, improve the water supply and road network in the town.

The newly elected MLA, accompanied by party functionaries on Wednesday, visited several offices in the DC’s office complex here, and heard the grievances and challenges being faced by the officers in implementing public welfare schemes and projects in the city.

The legislator assured them to provide his full cooperation for visible development.

Darang said that the flood protection measures at Sibo-Korong and Siang would be taken up on priority, while the road construction from Mirmir Charali to Balek Bridge would be taken up within a short notice. (DIPRO)