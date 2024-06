LONGDING, 26 Jun: More than 270 people benefitted from a free medical camp organized by the Longding unit of Arunachal Vikash Parishad at Govt Secondary School Tissa on Wednesday.

The health camp was led by Dr. Vivek Khapli and Dr. Priyanka Khapli from Akola, Maharashtra.

A plantation drive was also organized by the AVP team on the day.