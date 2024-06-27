Dream Eleven win Tagin Premier League T20 Tourney

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Jun: Dream Eleven won the Tagin Premier League T20 Tournament, defeating Sinalita in the final on Tuesday.

Dream Eleven’s Nyato Russing won the man of the match title. Russing also became the highest scorer. The award for best fielder went to Aman Duku of the same team.

TCS secretary-general Tuter Dulom, who witnessed the final match, spoke on the importance of games and sports.

He also highlighted the various problems being faced by the cricket players in the state. He assured the players to urge the government to upgrade and provide better infrastructure for promotion of cricket in the state.