Data collection critical for informed policy-making: Wangsu

NEW DELHI, 26 Jun: “Data fuels modern development and the Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) scheme aimed at regular data collection on major livestock products are critical for informed policy-making,” said minister for animal husbandry and dairy development Gabriel D. Wangsu while attending the department of animal husbandry organized workshop here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by GoI, to empower the state AH officers to the new digital app based livestock census module for the proposed countrywide 21st livestock census. The livestock census is a massive exercise to enroll all the livestock species digitally and prepare a database for livestock resources of the country.

Wangsu urged the GoI to look into the concerns of hilly states “as unlike plain areas, conduct of enumeration in hilly terrain sparsely populated in the tough terrain is a challenging task.”

“Many villages are situated on hill top or slopes. There is no road communication; it requires days of foot march to reach many villages especially those lying in international borders,” he added.

While underscoring the need for increasing the number of enumerators and supervisors in the state to ensure timely and precise data collection, Wangsu urged the government at the center to emphasize on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to extensively create awareness amongst the public and rural masses.

He also reiterated on correct enumeration and digitizing data of livestock and poultry resources of the country that will immensely contribute in shaping plans and strategizing developmental agendas.

The 2 day-long workshop was attended by union minister for animal husbandry, dairying & fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh, MoS, MoFAD George Kurien, MoS, MoFAD prof. S.P Singh Baghel, secretary DAHD, GoI, Alka Upadhyaya and state secretary department of animal husbandry Hage Tari besides senior officers from across the country.