Yachuli MLA seeks transparency and meeting deadlines

ZIRO, 26 Jun: The newly elected member of legislative assembly from 16th Yachuli (AC) Toko Tatung while chairing a maiden meeting with the heads of departments of Keyi Panyor district in Ziro, stressed on ‘transparency’ and ‘timely meeting of the deadlines’ of the various centrally sponsored flagship programmes and schemes devised by the central govt. for welfare of the people.

“I am a result-oriented and time-bound person who wishes to see the developmental works percolating down to the grassroots level in a transparent and time bound manner,” said the NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA.

Urging gathering pool of authentic data-based system to achieve the targets and deliverables for the newly created Keyi Panyor district, the St. Stephen’s College graduate and state’s famed entrepreneur turned MLA, Tatung said, “It will be an uphill task to nurture and bring up the young Keyi Panyor district upto the people’s expectations in a quick manner. But the target is achievable provided all the HoDs particularly, the work departments pool in together and cooperate with me in delivering the deliverables to the people of Keyi Panyor district.”

Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor district deputy commissioner Vivek H.P urged the officers of Lower Subansiri to cooperate with the district administration in carrying out the official works of Keyi Panyor district as well. “Keyi Panyor is the immediate bordering district of Lower Subansiri and carved out of it. Hence, there is no harm in HoDs of Lower Subansiri performing the duties of Keyi Panyor district till regular officials are posted against their vacancies,” the DC said.

The daylong interaction meeting was arranged and coordinated by Yachuli ADC Suraj Gurung and attended by Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra and all the HoDs of both the districts. (DIPRO)