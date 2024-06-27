International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed across state

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed across the state with various programmes on Wednesday.

The day is celebrated on 26 June every year to raise public awareness about the consequences of drug use and strengthen initiatives and improve coordination among various stakeholders to tackle the drug problem.

The ICR Naharlagun police in collaboration with health services directorate observed the day by organizing a drawing competition and awareness campaign on drug abuse and its ill effects on the society among the students at Govt Higher Secondary School, Nirjuli, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed.

The SP informed that a total 19 cases under the NDPS Act were registered and 44 drug peddlers and addicts arrested, so far this year under Operation Dawn, Gambo informed.

Anti-drugs awareness rallies were also organized here and Nirjuli, where more than 500 students participated.

Capital Itanagar DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, who flagged off the rallies, said that the theme for this year “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention,” highlights the urgent need to address the complex challenges posed by drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

She stressed on the importance of preventive measures to eradicate such evils.

The DC said that “the day provides us an opportunity to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the impact of illicit drug trafficking.”

“By increasing awareness, we can reduce stigma, encourage healthy behaviors, and support those affected by substance use disorders,” she said.

As part of efforts to generate awareness on drug abuse, Nukkad Natak was performed by NCC students of Mallo Tarin GHSS, Itanagar at Akashdeep Market Itanagar and near NERIST Market area in Nirjuli.

At Hayuliang, the Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre (DDAC), Anjaw observed the day at the Govt. Middile School, Swamy Camp.

The medical officer of the DDAC emphasized on creating awareness amongst the youths especially, the school going children to prevent drug addiction. He emphasized on the need of an effective strategy to root out drug addiction in the Mishmi society, especially in the hills of Lohit valley gripped by opium addiction and cultivation.

Around 200 students and staff of DDAC attended the programme.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was also observed across major educational institutions in Tawang district.

The international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed at Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center, Pasighat in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang ASP Pankaj Lamba said that one should not stigmatize the addiction issue. Lamba said the purpose for de-addiction will serve only if one can say no to any pressure for addiction. He advised the incumbents of the Center to come out with certain goals and timelines to keep themselves away from drugs.

DMO Dr. K. Perme said that the mantra behind de-addiction is strong will power.

MO in-charge Dr. Oson Borang, SMO Dr. L. Moyong and WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang also spoke.

The day was also observed in all government offices, institutions, angwadi centres by taking oath for a drug free district.

The Upper Siang district police also observed the day by organizing a rally to raise awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking at Yingkiong town.

The rally was joined by all the rank & file of district police, Adi Baane Kebang (apex, women wing &youths), the VKV school, Yingkiong and officers and staff of the district hospital, Yingkiong Drug De-addiction Centre.

The DC office here and various other departments also observed the day by taking pledge and to fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

In Tirap district, the Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (CMHDDAC), Charju in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society and the directorate of health services, organized a mini marathon titled ‘Run for Drug Free Tirap’ for both male and female from Old petrol pump tiniali at Khonsa to veterinary farm and culminated at starting point covering 4kms.

In the male category, Wangnam Wangsu and Khunwang Wangsu of Chasa village won the 1st and 2nd prize of Rs. 5000 and 3000 respectively. Wangrin Hakhun of Dadam village secured the 3rd position and awarded with Rs. 1500.

In female category, 1st prize was won by Angap Wangsa of Pongchau village and awarded with cash prize of Rs. 5000.

Wikhap Tekwa of Chinkoi village and Wilit Nokbi of Kapu village secured 2nd and 3rd position and awarded with Rs. 3000 and Rs. 1500 respectively.

Earlier, Tirap DC Ira Singhal, in her address, appealed to all walks of life to choose a drug free life and to co-operate with the administration and security agencies to eradicate all kinds of drug from the region.

SP Singjatla Singpho and Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson S.L Bangsia also spoke.

An awareness-cum-sensitization programme on drug abuse was organized under the initiatives of Mebo BEO Kangkep Perme and BRCC in-charge Genom Yirang at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here under Mebo block in East Siang on Wednesday.

Students and staff of Ngopok GUP, Kiyit KGBV and other nearby schools attended the programme, which aimed at creating drug awareness among the elementary level students.

Speaking on the occasion, resource person and Borguli PHC MO Dr. James K. Tayeng stated that use of drugs or substances may lead to addiction, serious ailments or psychological problem like memory loss.

“In addition to causing death, substance abuse is also responsible for significant morbidity and the treatment of drug addiction creates a tremendous burden on society,” Tayeng said.

KGBV headmaster Mone Jamoh gave a power-point presentation, highlighted different drug related issues including ill effects of drugs, preventive measures and the devastating impact of drug abuse on society. Earlier, general secretary of the Women Against Social Evils (WASE) Jaya Tasung Moyong appealed to all the students to stay away from all kinds of drugs. (DIPROs)