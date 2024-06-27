DDCC organizes free health screening camp at civil secretariat

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The Doctors Day Celebration Committee (DDCC), 2024 organized a free health screening camp for the group C and MTS staff of the AP civil secretariat here on Tuesday to commemorate the Doctor’s Day.

The health camp offered free cancer screenings, oral health screenings, and tests for non-communicable diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, BMI, and hepatitis B and C.

A total of 89 ultrasound and UGI endoscopic screenings for cancer and 282 oral health screenings were performed, and 140 homeopathy consultations provided by a team of 28 doctors and 35 paramedics.

Besides, 184 immunity booster kits were distributed under Ayurveda services and 160 ABHA numbers generated.

In addition, screenings for hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B & C, HIV, CBC, KFT, LFT, and lipid profiles were also conducted. Two cases of hepatitis B reactive were found and referred for further evaluation at TRIHMS.

A total of 290 staff, including 105 male 185 females registered for the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by health and family welfare commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain.

It was organized under the leadership of Dr. Dipu Lowang (social service in-charge), Dr. Dusu Gambo (organising secretary) and Dr. Minggam Pertin (chairman of the Doctors Day Celebration Committee 2024).

The DDCC organized a series of events, starting on 16 June with badminton and table tennis tournaments, followed by a futsal tournament on June 22.