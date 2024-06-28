CoSAAP, state BJP mourn demise of CM’s mother

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Thursday expressed deep grief over the demise of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Leki Zangmu (Ama Lezang), who passed away on Wednesday afternoon at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, the CoSAAP said, “Late Ama had not just only been a wife and a mother to the Khandu family, but a blessing of the highest value to the entire state.”

“She has been the mother, the progenitor who has given the state the youngest and the most promising chief minister so far, in the person of Pema Khandu,” the confederation said.

It prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family and dear ones in this hour of grief.

The state BJP also deeply mourned the demise of the chief minister’s mother.

In a condolence meeting at the BJP headquarters here on Thursday, party leaders and senior workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Ama Leki Zangmu and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said that “her untimely demise is a great loss for the state and has created a vacuum in his (the CM’s) family as well as in the society.”

“We, the people of the state, have lost a great mother who dedicated her entire life for the welfare for the weaker sections in the society,” Tarak said, adding that “late Ama Zangmu will always be remembered by the people of the state for her humble nature, exceptional personality and nurturing spirit.”

Party spokesman Dominic Tadar and former Bioderversity Board chairman Tayek Goi highlighted the life and activities of late Zangmu.

A delegation of the state BJP, led by Tarh Tarak and its general secretary Tadar Niglar visited the CM’s official residence and paid floral tributes to the departed soul. They expressed sincere condolences to the CM.

The Arunachal Olympic Association has also extended heartfelt condolences to the chief minister and his family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.