Drug de-addiction, rehab centres observe Int’l Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 27 Jun: With the theme ‘The evidence is clear – invest in prevention’, various drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres based in Changlang, Namsai, Lohit and Dibang Valley districts of eastern Arunachal came under a same platform for the first time here in Changlang district on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday.

Led by Karma Foundation Miao, a motorcycle and a car rally were held here to raise awareness about the consequences of drug abuse, to strengthen initiatives, and to improve coordination among various stakeholders to tackle the dreaded menace rampant in eastern Arunachal. Recovering addicts participated in the rally in large numbers.

Karma Foundation Miao founder Bhrigu Saikia, who himself was a victim of drug addiction, shared his experience of how he had plunged into drug addiction and how he gave it up to start life afresh.

“I am now clean and running Karma Foundation in Miao, where hundreds of fellow addicts joined and gave up drug addiction.”

Saikia informed about the growing graph of hepatitis and HIV positive cases signalling danger to the lives of many drug addicts. “If steps are not taken today, tomorrow may be too late,” he said, and appealed to all concerned to join hands in fighting the drugs menace.

Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho applauded the police for initiating strict action against drug peddlers and addicts by arresting them.

“But people rush to police stations to release them on bail, which is an encouragement to lawbreakers,” he added.

SEACOW secretary Phupla Singpho expressed appreciation for all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres “for playing a vital role in minimising the number of addicts by providing treatment and counselling despite absence of support from the government.”

He also donated cash amount to Karma Foundation.

Singpho Women Organisation general secretary Pinna Kitnal Singpho congratulated the recovering addicts for taking the decision to join rehabilitation centres and change their lives and setting a great example for those who are still living under the influence of drugs.

“Almost every family is experiencing the pain of drug abuse and fighting the battle in their own ways,” she said, adding that de-addiction and rehabilitation centres alone cannot stop drugs “but every establishment, every individual ought to come forward and join hands in the fight.”

She added that “the state government and leaders should exhibit political will to eradicate the menace before it is too late.”

Wonkhyo Pomung, an MPhil gold medallist from Bordumsa, who is running a rehabilitation centre, and Antina Enling of Miao also shared their experiences about drug addiction and appealed to the youths to give up drugs and start life afresh by joining de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles also conducted a ‘rally-cum-awareness campaign’ to promote a drug-free lifestyle among youths, especially students, and to raise awareness about the dangers posed by drug abuse.

The events, aimed at educating and empowering young minds, can be attributed to the collaborative effort of the Assam Rifles and the students and teachers of the government higher secondary school Diyun.

Students of the school enthusiastically joined the rally, carrying banners and placards with crystal-clear messages condemning drug addiction and peddling.

The event concluded with a poster-making competition, during which students and teachers vowed to actively promote a drug-free environment.