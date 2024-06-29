Govt all set to implement new criminal laws

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The state government is all set to implement the three new criminal laws – the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Act – replacing the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively, from 1 July.

Extensive preparations have been made to ensure successful implementation and seamless transition to the new system.

“Significant strides have been made in capacity building and comprehensive training of all pillars of the criminal justice system,” Home Joint Secretary Karma Leki said in a release.

“The state police force has been the main focus of intensive training programmes aimed at equipping

them with the knowledge and skills necessary to enforce the three new criminal laws effectively,” Leki said.

He said that a total of 106 officers, ranging from assistant sub-inspectors to inspectors, received training at 14 zonal training centres across the state in the first phase, which took place from 29 April to 24 May. Tsecond phase of the training, from 10 June to 28 June, was attended by the remaining 346 officers above the rank of ASI, he said.

The prison officers from the rank of superintendent of prison to warden also attended the training programme organised by the CDTI, Kolkata (WB), on sensitisation to the new criminal laws.

The prison officers also underwent a training course on the new criminal laws at the RICA, Kolkata, from 25 to 27 June.

Additionally, the training has been complemented by the distribution of online audio and video materials to all police officers.

A two-day online course on the new criminal laws, conducted by the SVPNPA, Hyderabad (Telangana), was also attended by the state police officers across all ranks.

“This comprehensive approach ensures that even constables and head constables are well-versed in the new laws,” Leki said.

The officers have also participated in various training sessions conducted both online and offline. These sessions included an online course on ‘Sensitization on the newly enacted criminal major Acts’ for DSPs at the CDTI, Chandigarh, a five-day offline training programme at the NEPA, Shillong (Meghalaya) for ASIs, and a two-day regional conference on ‘Criminal Law Reforms, 2023’ in Guwahati (Assam), conducted by the law & justice ministry’s legal affairs department.

A total of 39 sub-inspectors and inspectors have been trained as master trainers.

“Each district now has a master trainer to assist police officers in clarifying doubts about the new laws,” the release said.

The law department, in collaboration with Assam’s Guwahati-based North Eastern Judicial Officers’ Training Institute, will impart intensive training on the new criminal laws to the public prosecutors of the state, Leki said.

“Significant efforts have also been made in the integration and testing of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). Patches issued by the NCRB have been tested and the FIRs will be drawn in CCTNS enabled with new criminal laws.

“Additionally, the e-Sakshya app has been launched by the MHA/NCRB for recording of evidence at crime scenes, search and seizure videography, and search by police officer videography. Hands-on training for CCTNS operators has been completed for a total of 184 operators in multiple batches, ensuring that the system is fully operational by the implementation date,” the release said.

Leki further informed that the forensic capabilities of the state are being enhanced with a proposal for five mobile forensic vans and 25 qualified scientific staffers to cover all districts.

“It is expected to take 6-12 months for full implementation. In the interim, existing methods of evidence collection will continue,” he said.

A proposal for creation of a full-fledged directorate of state forensic science laboratory with 46 new posts is also under process, Leki said.

A state-level steering committee, chaired by the chief secretary, and a committee at the PHQ for the ‘New criminal laws’ implementation roadmap’ have been constituted to oversee the transition.

“As mandated under Section 20 of the BNSS, the establishment of the directorate of prosecution and prosecuting officers at the district level is also under process,” he said.

To mark the implementation of the new criminal laws, an event and awareness programme will be organised at every police station on 1 July to highlight the key features of the new criminal laws.

The district SPs along with the district magistrates and district judicial officers, both bar and bench, will also organise awareness programmes on the same day.

A handbook for investigating officers called ‘Anveshan Sangrah’, curated by the Itanagar police, incorporating the new criminal laws and containing guidelines for effective investigation, was launched by Justice Kardak Ete of the Gauhati High Court on 15 May, 2024.

“The state government’s comprehensive approach, encompassing training, system integration, administrative support, transparency, and accountability, underscores its commitment to enhancing the criminal justice system,” the release said.

“With these measures in place, the implementation of the new criminal laws is poised for success, marking a significant step forward in law enforcement and justice administration in the state,” the release added.