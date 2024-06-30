AHSC win CDFC Ziro football tourney

ZIRO, 29 Jun: The 57th Central Dree Festival Celebration (CDFC) Ziro football tournament concluded at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

In the final match of the tournament, All Hija Sports Club (AHSC) defeated Diibo Sports Club (DSC) by a solitary goal. The all-important goal was scored by Kago Duyu in the 30th minute of the first half of the match.

In the individual categories, Tage Niitin of DSC was adjudged the best player of the tournament. Landi Millo of HSC was the highest scorer, and Tage Kobing of DSC was adjudged the emerging player of the tournament.

Pura Rakesh, Pura Dukhung and Nada Tupe of AHSA were declared the best goalkeeper, the best defender, and the best coach, respectively. Hibu Tagia of ZFC was adjudged the best team manager.

Attending the closing ceremony, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP said that “games and sports, particularly

team events like football, galvanise the people for a positive reason, which is good for the society, sport and sportsmen.”

The DC said that the unprecedented turnout of people from every walk of life to witness the final soccer match, “the most loved game of the valley,” spoke volumes for itself. “This is a testimony of the promotion of football, the professionalism involved in it, and the energy level of the footballers and the football lovers of the plateau,” he said.

PH Constructions managing director Puna Hinda said that “football is the nerve centre of attraction in the valley.”

“The Dree football fever grips everyone of the valley and the game is equally loved both by the players and non-players,” Hinda said.

CDFC Ziro chairman Nani Tani informed that, along with football and volleyball, badminton will also be an annual calendar event from the next season onwards.

CDFC Ziro general secretary Mudang Tage Taki also spoke. (DIPRO)