Heema Hospital conducts mock drill on fire accident

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: In view of frequent fire accidents occurring in hospitals across the country, Heema Multispecialty Hospital here, in collaboration with the fire accident & emergency department, conducted a ‘fire accident training session-cum-mock drill’ on Saturday.

During the session, fire station personnel, led by Itanagar Fire Station Officer Koj Tade Gambo, demonstrated the different types of fire extinguishers and the ways to use them, besides emergency evacuation techniques. The team also sensitised the hospital’s staffers to the dos and don’ts during fire emergencies.

Medical superintendent Dr Kesang W Thongdok exhorted the staff and the doctors to be vigilant and follow the protocols in the event of a fire emergency.

Thongdok also reviewed the fire accident preparedness of Heema Hospital.

The training session was attended by Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana, MD Dr Byabang Heema, and all the doctors and staff of the hospital.