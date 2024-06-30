Refresher course on new laws

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: As the state government prepares to implement the three new criminal laws, the Itanagar Capital Region district administration conducted a refresher course for all executive magistrates, special magistrates, and judicial branch staffers at the DC office here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehtaencouraged all officers and staffers to “take full advantage of this opportunity to familiarise yourselves with the new criminal laws.”

She commended EAC Khoda Lasa, the resource person for the session, for his detailed presentation and in-depth explanation of the new laws.

The training session included group discussions and a question-and-answer round, providing a comprehensive understanding of the changes. Legal Officer Janyak Karlo also served as a resource person, contributing to the informative session.

The three new criminal laws – the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Act – will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, and will come into effect from 1 July. (DIPRO)