RGU tops IIRF ranking in NE

RONO HILLS, 29 Jun: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has been ranked 13th in the list of central universities released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF), topping in the Northeast region.

Mizoram University secured the 15th position, followed by Tezpur University (Assam), and NEHU, Shillong (Meghalaya) at the 16th and 18th positions among the list of 50 other central varsities in the country.

The IIRF employs a meticulous evaluation process, considering multiple parameters to determine the ranking of an institution. These parameters encompass distinct facets of academic excellence and overall institution performance. The key parameters considered by the IIRF in determining rankings of the institutions includes placement performance, teaching learning resources & pedagogy, research, industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, and external perception and international outlook.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha congratulated the university fraternity on the ranking by the IIRF. He said that “this is a testimony to the university’s pursuits to excel and we are here to fare better.”

The VC termed it a “watermark achievement, considering its location in the remote border state of Arunachal Pradesh with so many challenges.”

“With this, now RGU will definitely participate in the other international rankings, such as the QS World University Rankings,” he said.

Terming the achievement “a milestone,” RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “the university community attributes this achievement as an outcome of the persistent efforts of Team RGU, including its students, teachers, academic administrators and non-teaching fraternity for the improvement in teaching and research environment of the university.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, who is also a member of the university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) divulged that “the inability to admit foreign students joining the varsity, due to RAP and PAP restrictions, is a point of concern.”

Stating that he was not surprised by the ranking, Dr Pertin said that “the university’s patient and persistent toiling is paying off.”

“Good to see that RGU is leaping further to the higher position of 13th as, during last year’s ranking, RGU secured the 16th rank (overall) among the central universities across the nation in the IIRF,” Dr Pertin said.