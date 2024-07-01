High flood alert sounded in Namsai as flood affects 34 villages

NAMSAI, 30 Jun: A high flood alert has been sounded in Namsai district and Wakro circle of Lohit district as water levels of all the rivers have crossed the danger marks.

According to the Namsai water resource division, all the rivers in Namsai and in Wakro circle in Lohit district were flowing above the danger level on Sunday due to continuous downpour over the last five days.

Thirty-four villages in Namsai and Wakro have so far been affected by flooding.

The affected villages are Wakhettiang, Manyuliang and Pukhuri in Wakro circle in Lohit district, and Kherem, Pankhao, Memey, 7 Kilo, Gunanagar, Chongkham, Alubari, Napotia, Morapat, Nalong, Momong, Tengapani, Jona-IV, Phaneng, Nampong, Philobari, Nigro Charali, Enthem, Mengkeng Miri, Namsai circuit house, Silatoo Kachari, Mahadevpur-I & II, Dharampur, Lekang Gohain, Woisali,Dirakmiri, Rajabeel, Krishnapur, Rangalibeel, Ekorani and Mohaloni in Namsai district.

The people have been advised to remain alert and take all precautionary measures. They have also been advised to refrain from venturing into the rivers or the riverbanks.

Our East Siang correspondent adds: The water levels of the Siang River, its tributaries, and other perennial streams are in spate due to heavy and torrential rain in the Siang valley over the last couple of days, posing a threat to the riverbank dwellers.

Incessant rain has triggered landslides along the Pasighat-Yingkiong and the Pasighat-Aalo highways and disrupted surface communication.

Sources from the Pasighat Highway division said that landslides blocked the road at Ribi Korong, near Bodak, Jeying and Damro portions on Saturday and snapped road communication.

However, the Highway authority partly cleared the blocked portion and restored road communication on Sunday afternoon.

Rainwater has submerged low-lying areas and crop fields in Pasighat, Ruksin, Mirem and Bilat areas of East Siang district and parts of Lower Siang district.

The rainy weather is also hindering construction work on the Murkongselek-Pasighat BG railway (extended) being undertaken by the NFR.

East Siang district and adjoining areas have witnessed sufficient rainfall after the southwest monsoon hit the sub-Himalayan region early this month.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar (MCI) has issued a red alert for Changlang, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang and Lower Siang districts as heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in those districts in the next two days.

Thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rains are likely at isolated places in those districts on Sunday and Monday, the MCI said.

Further, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Anjaw, Papum Pare,Tirap, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Longding, West Kameng, West Siang and other districts on Tuesday.

It stated that “visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall, leading to traffic congestion.”

Waterlogging on roads and uprooted trees have temporarily disrupted traffic movement. The MCI warned also that flashfloods, landslides/mudslidesand landslips are very likely and could lead to damage of vulnerable structures.