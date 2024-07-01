Weeklong plantation drive underway

Correspondent

OYAN, 30 Jun: The Oyan Bane Kebang (OBK), in collaboration with the Oyan Intellectual Group and the Dermi Situng Welfare Society, launched a weeklong plantation drive as part of the ongoing ‘Clean and Green Oyan Mission’ at the Oiram Bori cultural ground here in East Siang district on Sunday.

After launching the drive, Oyan HGB Jotin Bori urged each villager to plant at least one sapling to mark the special event.

Urban Development Joint Director Nixon Lego, who is leading the plantation drive, informed that the target is to plant at least 5,000 different species of trees during the week.

“Measure have been taken for protection and survival of the planted saplings,” he said.

Participating in the drive, leading villagers, including OBK president Majit Pao, DFO (Wildlife) Boken Pao, retired DFO Tasi Mize, Gram Chairperson Bhotko Pao, youth leader Sona Pait, VDP leader Suraj Pait, retired agriculture officer Ajit Pao, and local GBs planted 300 saplings at the cultural ground, the Oyan football ground, and other areas.