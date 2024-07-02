Chakmas displaced from Hollongi write to guv on compensation scam

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Chakma Displaced Family Justice Demand Committee (CDFJDC) has submitted a memorandum to Governor KT Parnaik, requesting him to instruct the chief vigilance officer to “investigate the willful delay of the deputy commissioner of Papum Pare district to submit the report of the technical board for comparative examination with actual DPR components, who has failed to submit the report despite three reminders from the investigating officer of the SIC FIR No 09/2022.”

“The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) had registered an FIR in the matter of corruption and criminal misappropriation from the Rs 27.51-crore Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam and unearthed the scam,” it stated.

“A total of 156 Chakma families were displaced by the Hollongi airport. The state government sanctioned Rs 27.51 crores for their rehabilitation and resettlement, but the same has been misappropriated,” it claimed.

The committee said that on 10 March, 2021, the victims had filed a complaint against the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee office bearers, including Bijoy Ranjan Chakma, Sambasur Chakma, Dharmo Chakma, etc.

“In its status report dated 5 June, 2024 to the Gauhati High Court (Itanagar bench) in PIL No 17/2021, the inquiry officer of the SIC stated that, as on 29 April, 2024, though three reminders were sent to the Papum Pare DC, the technical board report has not been submitted as yet and therefore further proceedings could not be initiated,” the memorandum said.

“These facts expose beyond any reasonable doubt the systematic delay adopted by the Papum Pare DC to complete the technical examination of the components of the RR project. This delay only favours the alleged, especially given the fact that the IO in his status report dated 12 March, 2024 confirmed the allegations of corruption and criminal misappropriation of Rs 27.51 crores sanctioned for rehabilitation and resettlement of the 156 Chakma families displaced by the Hollongi airport,” CDFJDC president and a signatory to the memorandum, Karuna Sindhu Chakma, said.