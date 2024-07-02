AMTRON conducts foot scanning prog at PTA

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Jul: A demonstration of digital foot scanning of police personnel to detect paediatric problems such as high arch, low arch and flat foot was conducted at the Police Training Academy (PTA) here in East Siang district on Monday by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON).

The AMTRON, which manufactures digital foot scanning machines for various diagnoses, and 3D oral scanning machines for tooth manufacturing, also provided customised insoles to the police personnel.

The AMTRON had conducted a 3D dental scanning programme at the government school in Lekhi village on 26 June, during which essential dental health services were provided to the students and community members.

During the programme, a dental screening expert and a 3D printing expert from the AMTRON demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies employed for oral 3D scanning and printing, which enables high accuracy and precision while reducing the time taken for the whole process.

Also, free dental check-up camps and awareness programmes were held at the NERIST in Nirjuli, which was attended by the NERIST’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) regional coordinator Dr T Patel, UBA coordinator Dr M Mishra, UBA member Dr Y Tamut, Dr Piyali Das, and Santosh Tamang, among others.