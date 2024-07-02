Pul reviews schemes’ implementation

HAWAI, 1 Jul: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul reviewed the status of various schemes being implemented in Anjaw district during a coordination meeting here on Sunday.

Apprising the HoDs and the PRI members of the state government’s “first 100 days’ work plan,” Pul asked all the department heads to focus on achieving the target of the schemes as set by the government.

The minister said that special focus will be given to the education and health sectors.

“Efforts are being made to post regular principals at the government higher secondary schools in Hawai and Hayuliang. Plans are being made to improve the infrastructure of the ICDS department by constructing CDPO residence(s), offices and staff buildings,” Pul said.

She asked the HoDs and the PRI members to work in tandem and aspire to achieve 100 per cent success in the implementation of all the projects and schemes of the central and the state governments.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang said that the district has made major progress in internet connectivity, road communication, and various other developmental activities, adding that “various schemes of the central and the state governments are also being implemented smoothly.”

The meeting was attended by all the HoDs and PRI leaders of the district.

Later, the minister visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas here and in Supliang and interacted with the teachers and students of both the schools.