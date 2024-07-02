Couple arrested for jewellery scam

PASIGHAT, 1 Jul: The East Siang district police arrested a couple, identified as Rajan Kalikoty and his wife Saritra Sonar, from New Delhi, with support from the Delhi Police, on 29 June, in connection with a jewellery scam.

SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal informed that the police received an FIR on 27 June from Yongge Tamut,stating that she had given Rs 42,000 to the couple, who ran a jewellery shop opposite the Solung ground here, as advance money for “making of jewellery,and was promised that it would be delivered in 25 days, that is, on 29 March, 2024.”

“However, Tamut did not receive anything as promised, and the couple began ignoring her calls. They were later found missing from their rented house,” the SP informed.

On enquiring at the market area here, Tamut came to know that the couple had taken money from a few more people and did not return the amounts. Other victims, including Kamala Chettry, Pumam Chettry and Bina Sonar, had also reported the matter to the police.

A case (u/s 420/120 B/34 IPC) was registered against the couple and endorsed to SI Kodak Dagium for investigation.

Eventually, a police team, comprising SI Dagium and others, under the supervision of the SP, tracked down the location of the accused.

“The accused persons were apprehended from the rent of Kalpana Sharma, the elder sister of Saritra Sonar, with the help of Delhi Police and were brought back to Pasighat police station on 29 June,” the SP informed. (DIPRO)