Plantation drive organised

LIKABALI, 1 Jul: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, organised a plantation drive here on Sunday as part of the 75th Jan Mahotsav Week.

The endeavour was to plant 25,000 saplings, and to spread awareness about conservation of nature.

Urging all to fight against global warming, Spearhead Division Colonel Sandeep Singh reiterated the extent of damage human beings have done to nature and said, “It is a small act for a big cause and for protecting our planet. Each one of us should plant at least one sapling at a time.”

“This monsoon, more massive plantation schedule has been planned during the Vanmahotsav in and around the Likabali military station,” he said. (DIPRO)