Dihing river inundates Deomali-Margherita road

DEOMALI, 2 Jul: The overflowing Dihing River on Monday inundated the Deomali-Margherita road near Ramakrishna Mission School in Narottam Nagar here in Tirap district, Deomali ADC JT Obi informed.

Issuing a travel advisory, the ADC said that the water level in the area may rise further due to incessant rain, affecting the movement of vehicles on the Deomali-Margherita route.

He advised people travelling to Margherita on LMV and two-wheelers to avoid the Deomali-Margherita route and to take the Deomali-Joypore route to avoid untoward incidents.

“However, heavy vehicles and LMV (pickup, etc) may take the route with due precaution,” the ADC said in the advisory.