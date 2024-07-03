Tayeng  inspects flood-affected areas

MEBO, 2 Jul: Local MLA Oken Tayeng advocated preparing a comprehensive plan to protect the villages, fertile agricultural land, and infrastructure on the left bank of the turbulent Siang River that wipes away large tracts of land every year.

Tayeng, accompanied by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, DDMO T Tasi, and other officers inspected the flood-prone and -affected areas in Mebo subdivision on Monday. He also inspected the Taro-Tamak ghat, where ferry service has been suspended due to the rise of the water level of the Taro-Tamak River.

The team took stock of the relief and emergency measures, such as medicines’ stock, ration items, and restoration of connectivity, and agreed on issuing advisories regularly in the village- and circle-level for the safety of the people.

The MLA interacted with the GBs, panchayat leaders and other village members of Sigar, Borguli, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer, and Gadum.

The DC informed them that sufficient ration items and medicines are in stock, “so that there is no shortage in case of emergency.”

The villagers were advised to remain alert during the rainy season and not venture towards the riverside for fishing and other activities.

The team also inspected the steel bridge over the Kadang River, which connects villages of Mebo banggo with Mebo subdivision. The bridge is being renovated. (DIPRO)