APYC condemns BJYM’s attempt to storm into APCC office

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Tuesday alleged that “more than 50 volunteers of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tried to storm into Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here (which houses the office of the APCC), in protest over Rahul Gandhi’s fiery speech in the Parliament.”

“Fortunately, a couple of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) office bearers obstructed and restrained them from doing so. Consequently, they burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi outside the Bhavan,” it stated in a release.

“This act of hooliganism is shameful and unbecoming of a ruling party. In fact, this has never happened in the history of Indian politics and is a blot on Indian democracy.

“How could a ruling party storm into an opposition party’s office? Can’t an opposition leader question the government?” the APCC demanded to know.

It said that, instead of seeking solution to pressing issues like unemployment, paper leaks, inflation, poor road condition, etc, “the state BJYM is doing yet another political gimmick.”

Terming the intrusion “condemnable in the strictest manner” and describing the intruders as “paid miscreants,” the APYC demanded “prompt action against all perpetrators at the earliest to deter such acts in the future,” failing which, it said, “the APYC will launch a series of democratic movements.”