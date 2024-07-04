Pongte reviews status of ongoing schemes and projects in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 3 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Tesam Pongte reviewed the status of the various ongoing projects in the district during a coordination meeting here on Wednesday.

Pongte emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts by all the departments for overall development of the district.

During the meeting, the status of various ongoing schemes and projects were presented by the departments concerned. The various problems and challenges that are hampering the smooth functioning of the departments were also highlighted during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by DC Vishal Sah, SP Kirli Padu and all the HoDs. (DIPRO)