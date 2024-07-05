3D dental design prog

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Jul: The Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON) organised a 3D dental scanning, printing and design camp at the Border Roads Organisation camp here on Wednesday.

During the programme, “Captain Kanu Malik performed tooth preparation, while Alam and Captain Malik’s assistant handled the scanning process. Biswajit designed the dental restoration using 3D software, and Nitin operated the 3D printer located at the NERIST (Nirjuli) to print the designed part, and finally, Captain Malik fitted the printed restoration to the patient’s tooth,” the AMTRON informed in a release.